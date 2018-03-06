GUNTUR: The two-day tech festival at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) AP Campus concluded on a grand note on Monday. Various seminars were conducted on data analytics, robotics, 3D printing and artificial intelligence with experts from various leading IT institutions during the two-day fest. State Street India MD Ramesh Kaja, Cognizant vice-president Rajiv Menon and Schneider senior vice-president Arindam Sen attended as chief guests for the valedictory celebrations.