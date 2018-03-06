VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress Party held a dharna at the Parliament Street in New Delhi on Monday demanding Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. Around 2,000 people from the State participated in the dharna, in which almost all YSRC MPs and MLAs took part. The entire street echoed with slogans -- ‘Hodha Mana Hakku, Package tho Mosapovaddu’ (no compromise on Special Category Status). Telugu people from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai, along with those residing in New Delhi, participated in the protest. Students of IIT, JNU and Delhi University, who also joined the protest, carried banners and placards demanding justice to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy lashed out at TDP regime for enacting ‘political drama’ on Special Category Status. “Under what moral right did Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sell Andhra Pradesh’s interests by trading SCS for the so-called ‘special package’ -- details of which are unknown? Why were the TDP Union Ministers remaining mute spectators to the compromise of AP’s interests at the hands of the Centre for the last four years?” he questioned.

“To secure our rightful demand of SCS, every MP from the State must put AP first and resign from Parliament if SCS is not granted,” he said. “Will Chandrababu Naidu take a cue from YSRC and ask his MPs to resign? Or will he continue to sell AP’s interests for the so-called special package?” the YSRC MP asked. The promise to grant SCS was made in Parliament and it was endorsed by opposition parties, including the BJP, in 2014.

SCS was announced in lieu of foregoing Hyderabad, which houses employment generating industries, and such a precious clause should not be foregone for some insignificant package, the YSRC leader said.CPI and CPM State secretaries K Ramakrishna and P Madhu participated in the dharna, extending their solidarity to the YSRC protest. Later, when the protestors tried to conduct a rally to the Ministry of Home Affairs, police arrested them. Later, they were released.