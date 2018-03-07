VIJAYAWADA: Irked by slow pace of the ongoing road works in Venkatapalem, Navuluru, Sakhamuru and other villages, Chairperson and Managing Director of Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) D Lakshmi Parthasarathy has warned the contracting firm concerned of stern action. She said that she would take up the issue with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to decide on the course of action.

Inspecting the N-4 (Venkatapalem-Navuluru) and N-14 (Borupalem-Sakhamuru) road works on Tuesday, she expressed displeasure over the contracting firm BSCPL Ltd.

“Despite several warnings, why has there been no progress? If this is the case, I will report the issue to the CM,” she warned the contractor. Meanwhile, officials of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) said that all pending approvals for the construction of houses for public representatives, officials and staff, would be obtained by the end of April. They said the housing project works were progressing well in Amaravati and added that they would be ready by March, 2019.

In a review meeting with CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar, the officials apprised him of the progress of the works. They informed him that relocation of power utilities was completed and that an approach road towards the project site was laid.

The commissioner directed the officials to ensure that quality of the construction is continuously monitored by the Project Management Consultants.

“The contractors should get the samples of materials being used approved by the officials periodically. If there are any field-level problems, CRDA officials will immediately resolve them,” Sreedhar said.

The representatives of L&T, Shapoorji and Pallonji and NCC Ltd explained the status of the piling works completed so far and briefed about the stilt slab targets.