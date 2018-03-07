KAKINADA: Even as 300 people were affected by diarrhoea in Guntur, a similar situation has come to light in Jaggampeta of the East Godavari district. Around 25 children and women were taken ill after drinking contaminated water in the on Tuesday.

Of the 25 admitted to the Jagampeta hospital, five were shifted o the Kakinada Government Hospital as their condition deteriorated. The victims complained of vomitting and loose motions after drinking water.

The residents claimed they had drank water supplied to the village, following which they turned sick. They said the children were first ones who got sick, and they were followed by adults. Tehsildar L Sivamma took stock of the situation and visited the affected at the Kakinada Government Hospital. She said the patients are undergoing treatment and would recover soon.

A similar case was reported on October 23, 2017 when 85 students of Jaggampeta BC Welfare Girls’ Hostel were taken ill after consuming liquid food along with biriyani.

Then, 26 of the 85 students were shifted to the Kakinada Government Hospital for treatment. The officials had collected water and blood samples.