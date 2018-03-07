VISAKHAPATNAM: The cinema theatres, barring the INOX multiplexes in Vizag, continue to remain closed owing to the indefinite strike by the producers, protesting against the exorbitant Virtual Print Fee (VPF) levied by the digital service providers. However, the theatre owners said that the strike was likely to be called off by Friday. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and DSPs have negotiated and documentation process is on, they say.

With around 150 theatres in the city, all the film distributors and theatre owners have extended their support to shutdown. Even the new Hindi released films were not screened on the first day of stir.

The next day, the INOX multiplexes ran the show but only for Hindi and English movies, while the Telugu movies remained off the screen.

The distributors or producers were against paying huge charges for virtual print fee (VPF) which were set 12 years ago. They want a complete abolition or reduction by 50 per cent at least. While the VPF charges were `6,000 long ago, they have increased to `29,000 for screening a movie now, giving tough time for the distributor.

“We have got the information that the VPF charges will be decreased. So the film chambers is negotiating with the digital service providers. However the information on the final charges will be known in another two days. Soon after that movies will be screened, tentatively by Friday,” said K Vamsi Kishore, the president of Vizag Distributors Association. According to sources, the time limit for advertisements will be decreased.