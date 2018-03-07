RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is going to introduce a few job-oriented courses for prisoners of the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. A communication to this effect has been received by the prison authorities, according to a press release.

The press release said the courses include hair-cutting, dairy Farming, electrician, data entry operator and others. They are in addition to the existing ones.

It said that the prisoners, who had committed crimes in a fit of rage, can make use of the skills learnt as part of these course.

The rehabilitation courses might prove useful to the jailbirds after their release from prison.