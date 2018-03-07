VIJAYAWADA: BJP MLA Akula Satyan arayana has said people are being misled by the opposition parties on Special Category Status (SCS). Speaking in the AP Legislative Assembly on the motion of thanks to Governor’s address on Tuesday, he said there was no truth in extension of SCS to northeastern states.

The MLA made it clear that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given approval to the scheme of providing budgetary support under goods and service tax regime for the eligible industrial units located in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and northeastern states, including Sikkim. Budgetary support of `27,413 crore for the said scheme has been approved for the period from July 1, 2017 to March 31, 2027 for such industrial units located in aforesaid states which availed the benefit of central excise tax exemption before the GST regime.

The MLA said the Government of India has been implementing North East Industrial and Investment Policy (NEIIPP) 2017 for northeastern states including Sikkim and package for states like Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to promote industrialisation.

He said upon repeal of Central excise duty laws, the GOI had decided to pay a budgetary support equal to the Central share of the cash component of CGST and IGST paid by the affected eligible industrial units. The support shall be available for the residual period (10 years from the date of the commercial production) in the states of northeastern region and Himalayan states.

‘TDP fell into Cong, YSRC trap’

Meanwhile, accusing the TDP leaders of ignoring the “coalition dharma” and provoking the BJP leaders with their objectionable acts and remarks, MLCs of the saffron party on Tuesday said they would react in the same vein if the yellow brigade continues to test their patience.

Speaking to newsmen at the AP Legislature Media Point in Velagapudi on Tuesday, BJP MLCs Somu Veerraju and PVN Madhav found fault with the TDP for belittling the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the TDP’s official Facebook page.

“Ignoring the coalition dharma, the TDP is making all attempts to blame the BJP and ruin it in the State,’’ they said and observed that the TDP fell into the trap laid by the Congress and YSRC. “The State government is taking up protests against the Centre along with the opposition parties and trying to weaken BJP in the State,’’ they added.

Stating that Visakhapatnam Railway Zone is a pending issue for the last four decades, MLC Madhav recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, despite making a statement to achieve Vizag Railway Zone long back ago, had failed in securing the same though he was succeeded in setting up a railway division in Guntur even as it is located just 30 km away from the Vijayawada railway zone.

Taking strong exception to the remarks of the TDP leaders that Modi just gave soil and water (Matti - Neeru) to AP, Veerajju said,

“The Prime Minister presented Narmada river water to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu after the latter had initiated the exercise of bringing sacred water and soil from all the rivers and historical places of the nation as well as abroad. Is it wrong?”

“We, too, can question why the TDP has failed in completing the Galeru Nagari project and Telugu Ganga projects initiated by NT Rama Rao a long time ago. We are still following the coalition dharma and raising only some issues. But, if you create a situation forcing us to speak on more issues imagine what will happen in the State. At least now, open your mind and eyes and watch what is going on in the State,’’ he advised the TDP. The BJP leaders also condemned the TDP MPs for stalling the Parliament.