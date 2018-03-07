RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Tota Veerababu alias Ravi, the prime accused in the Sulabh complex murder case, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday. He was taken into custody near Vijaya Talkies here from where he was trying to escape.

The details were revealed to media at a press meet in the city. The 35-year-old accused from Khamam district was currently residing in Rajamahendravaram where he worked in the catering business.

He slept on the platforms of the Markendeya Swamy ghat and extorted money from the priests in the area.

On March 2, Veerababu was reportedly objected by Venkateswara Rao, a sulabh complex worker, who physically abused him with the help of other two persons. Holding grudge against the sulabh worker, Veerababu went to the sulabh complex with a bottle filled with petrol.

Taking advantage of Venkateswara Rao sleeping, Veerababu poured petrol on him and set him on fire on the same evening. The accused then fled from the scene. The victim died on the spot.

Veerababu was previously arrested and held in Vijayawada prison for two theft cases registered under Governorpet police station.

The regional police said that the accused was caught with the help of CCTV footage. He was living in Rajamahendravaram for the past 10 years.