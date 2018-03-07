HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday directed the Andhra Pradesh government authorities concerned to stop, until further orders, the mining activity in the patta lands near the Godavari river bed at Vangalapudi village in Seethanagaram mandal in East Godavari district.

Facts should come out whether the said mining activity was taking place in land bearing survey number 205 which was granted permission for the purpose or in other land, the bench noted.

The bench of acting chief justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice K Vijaya Lakshmi passed this order on a PIL filed by M Veera Venkata Srinivas from East Godavari seeking direction to the authorities concerned to strictly follow the directions issued by the ministry of environment and forest and to issue notifications from time to time.

On an earlier occasion, the bench had stayed mining activity for two weeks after seeing the photographs of the illegal activity. The bench directed one judicial officer to undertake field inspection and submit a report to the court.

Petitioner’s counsel N Sridhar Reddy told the court that heavy machinery was being used for excavation of sand illegally in the subject area. The officials had not specified the area to be covered for mining at the time grant of permissions to the private parties, he pointed out.

When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, the judicial officer submitted his report which showed that there was no survey number 205/1 in the village map. Taking this into consideration, the bench ordered stoppage of mining activity until further orders, issued notices to the respondents for filing counter affidavits.