VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the TDP is committed to the welfare of Backward Classes (BCs), Transport and Backward Classes Minister K Atchannaidu on Tuesday said that the government during the last four years had sanctioned `15,998.81 corre for the welfare of BCs.

Stating that the Congress during its 10 year regime only sanctioned 9.497.88 crore and spent `7,815 crore (`881 crore on an average per year), he said that TDP spent `12,867 crore for the community in the last four years.