VIJAYAWADA: The State government added 18 more mandals in the Prakasam district to the list of drought-affected in the State in the ongoing Rabi season, taking the total number to 98 mandals. While nine mandals of the latest lot of 18 mandals are reeling under severe drought, moderate drought is observed in the remaining mandals.

The decision to include another 18 mandals in the drought-hit list was taken by the Disaster Management department after the Prakasam collector sent another proposal for declaration of drought due to the poor monsoon.

“The government after careful examination and keeping in view the reports furnished by the district collector, Prakasam, hereby declare 18 additional mandals - nine mandals categorised as severe drought-hit and nine as moderate drought-hit - in the Prakasam District in addition to the earlier list,” said a GO MS 2, issued in the name of the special chief secretary Manmohan Singh, on Monday.

It may be recalled that the State government issued an order on 19 February declaring 80 mandals drought-hit, 54 severely drought-hit, 26 moderately drought-hit.

The latest addition takes the total number of drought-affected mandals in Prakasam district to 55 out of the total 56.

Drought-hit mandals so far

Prakasam: 43 severe drought-hit, 12 moderate drought-hit

Nellore: 15 severe drought-hit

Kadapa: 4 severe drought-hit, 8 moderate drought-hit

Anantapur: 15 moderate drought-hit

Vizianagaram: 1 severe drought-hit

Total: 98 drought-hit of the 664 mandals