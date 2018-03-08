SRIKAKULAM: Two-spotted deer have been killed in attacks by stray canines on the outskirts of the reserve forest area in Patapatnam region in the last two days. Allegations are being levelled that the deer, owing to lack of enough water in the forest area, venture into human habitations and fall prey to stray dogs.

A spotted deer was killed by a pack of stray dogs on Tuesday evening and its body was found in the cashew orchard at Gollapeta village of Veeraghattam mandal. Two days prior to this, another spotted deer was killed by the canines in Patapatanam village.

The villagers say that such incidents are not new and wild animals are found dead in the areas abutting the territorial forest at Patapatnama and Palakonda areas frequently, especially during the summer between March and June every year. The officials blame it on the depleting green cover in the district. At present, Srikakulam district has green cover in 70747.18 hectares, only 12.12 per cent of its total geographical area. Though a target has been set to increase the average green cover to 33 per cent, the officials say it can’t be achieved overnight.

According to the forest officials, two deaths of spotted deer were reported from the Patapatnam forest range.