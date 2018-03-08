YANAM: Three members of a family attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills at Gopalnagar in Yanam on Wednesday.

According to sources, a prawn farmer Pericherla Srinivasaraju (40) of Kesinikurrupalem in I Polavaram mandal, along with his wife Uma Devi, daughter Mounica and a son, was residing at Gopalnagar in a rented house.

The couple’s son is studying at a residential school, whereas daughter Mounica is pursuing engineering third year at a private college near Mummidivaram.

Srinivasaraju arranged the marriage of his daughter with a person hailing from Bhimavaram this month-end. The engagement ceremony was held in a grand manner. But, the bride’s parents got to know about the alleged bad character of the groom and cancelled the marriage.

Meanwhile, the villagers have started spreading rumours regarding cancellation of marriage. Hurt by these unfounded rumours, Srinivasaraju, along with his wife and daughter, consumed sleeping pills.After hearing their cries for help, the neighbours shifted the victims to government general hospital in Yanam.

The condition of Mounica is said to be stable. Her parents were later shifted to government hospital in Kakinada for better treatment. SI K Subbaraju registered a case and investigation is on.

