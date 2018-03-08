VIJAYAWADA: The AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italian firm Anas International Enterprise SPA for an investment `5,000 crore for the Inner Ring Road (IRR) and other infrastructure projects in Amaravati, but it is unlikely to put the State in any advantageous position.

Officials said though the pact has been reached, the company will have to participate in the tender process, like any other bidder, if it wants to execute the project. “There will not be any priority or edge to Anas International Enterprise SPA just because it has signed a MoU with CRDA. The process followed for other projects will be applicable to IRR as well,” an official told TNIE.

Then, what is the use of signing an MoU? “It is more of an acknowledgment of the intention of the firm to extend financial support for construction of Amaravati. That said, the pact will not just be confined to the papers as we are figuring out if and how we can tap funds. However, it is still in the preliminary stages,” the official explained.

While the CRDA has already begun the process of finalisation of the alignment of IRR by inviting suggestions and objections from the stakeholders, the officials said that the exercise is only to freeze the master plan and that the project is unlikely to take off before the next elections.

“To be honest, it will take a decade or so for the road network in Amaravati -- which we are laying now -- to get saturated. So, there is time for the IRR project to take off. Meanwhile, we are completing the administrative procedures,” another official observed.