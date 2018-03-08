NEW DELHI: Senior TDP leader and Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju attended a meeting of the Union Cabinet this evening, amid speculations that his party would break its alliance with the NDA over demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

A minister present in the meeting said Raju attended the cabinet meeting in which several agreements to be signed with France during its president's visit to the country were finalised.

Virtually putting the Modi government on notice, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu today demanded that the Centre honour the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and come out with a clear stand on the state's demands in the next two-three days.

Naidu may address the media later tonight to spell out his party's stand on its alliance with the BJP.

There are speculations that the two TDP ministers could quit the Modi government.