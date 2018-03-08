BJP Ministers in Andhra Pradesh cabinet submitted their resignation in the CM office in Amaravati. (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Following the resignation of two Telugu Desam Party MPs from the union cabinet, BJP ministers Kamineni Srinivas and P Manikyala Rao also quit from the state cabinet on Thursday morning.

Earlier, TDP MPs P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary in the Modi cabinet resigned a day after Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced his party's decision to walk out of the National Democratic Alliance.

Naidu said the coalition with BJP was made on the promise of the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act. "Now, they (BJP) claim rules are coming in way of implementing those promises and provisions. It is not proper," he said and found fault with BJP's attitude.

Pointing out the comments made by the Union finance minister Arun Jaitley during a press conference on Wednesday, the chief minister said he was very saddened by them.

Chandrababu Naidu said they have not asked anything out of context. "We are only asking what we were promised," he said.

Meanwhile, MPs from Andhra Pradesh continued to disrupt the proceedings in both the houses of Parliament on the 4th straight day. They also staged protest outside the Parliament demanding justice to the State.