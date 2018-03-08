VIJAYAWADA: Following Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to pull out of NDA government, the two BJP Ministers in the State Cabinet have also decided to quit their posts on Thursday. Naidu on Wednesday announced that he would ask Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology YS Chowdary to resign from the Central Cabinet on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, high drama prevailed in the lobbies of the AP Legislative Assembly, with the BJP leaders chalking out a strategy if the TDP makes a formal announcement on snapping ties. The BJP leaders, during an informal chat with mediapersons, maintained that they would announce their decision after the TDP making their stand clear on the alliance. However, at one point of time, the reports of Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas’ resignation were spread in the lobbies.

Minister Atchannaidu, who got a WhatsApp message, seen discussing the same with Endowments Minister P Manikyala Rao, who is from the BJP. Later, Atchannaidu went to the Chief Minister’s seat in the Assembly and shown him the message. However, after some time, Kamineni denied reports of his resignation. “We will abide by any decision taken by the party high command,” he maintained.

Addressing the Assembly, BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju admitted that people of the State are seeking SCS to AP. “Even my wife questioned me why the Centre is not according SCS to the State. Of course, it is a difficult situation for me to face such questions,’’ Raju said.

The BJP leader said that by explaining the developments that led to the denial of SCS to AP, he had convinced his wife.

‘Congress lacks sincerity’

Responding to the assurance of AICC chief Rahul Gandhi that the Congress will accord SCS to AP immediately after coming to power at the Centre, State BJP chief K Hari Babu sought to know why did the then UPA government fail to include SCS in the Reorganisation Act.

Alleging that the Congress lacks sincerity and that it is only trying to get political mileage, he pointed out why the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government established all the Central institutes in Hyderabad.