The body of a man being exhumed at Velivarru village in Undi mandal of West Godavari district on Wednesday | Express

ELURU: The police exhumed a man’s body buried near a fish pond at Velivarru village in Undi mandal on Wednesday. According to the police, Ganta Salmon Raju died under suspicious circumstances near a fish pond on May 5 last year.

The owners of the fish pond Pothuru Venkateswara Raju and his brother Krishnamraju informed Salmon Raju’s wife Alisamma that her husband died due to excess drinking of alcohol and buried the body there itself.

On Wednesday, alleging that her husband was murdered by the two brothers, Alisamma staged a hunger strike under the aegis of SC/ST cell members in front of the tahsildar office at Undi. The SC/ST Cell leaders alleged that the accused belong to the ruling TDP and demanded action against them.

On receipt of information, Narsapur DSP T Prabhakara Babu, Rural CI Nagaraju and SI Varma visited Velivarru village and exhumed the body with the help of locals in the presence of doctors.

The doctors collected the bones of Salmon Raju to prepare forensic report.

The DSP promised to take legal action against the guilty once the forensic report is received.