VIJAYAWADA: Stressing the need for involving people in the movement for Special Category Status, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan observed that at present political parties are taking up those movements sans public. He said the movement should be on the lines of Gujjar protest and Telangana struggle for statehood.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons in Hyderabad, Pawan Kalyan opined that TDP Ministers in the Union Cabinet should have resigned much before. He said he thought both the TDP and YSRC MPs would have fight for the rights of the State more intensely, “But,....’ he left at that.

He said he thinks they way the YSRC has proposed to move no-confidence motion will not yield any result.

Responding on Rahul Gandhi announcing his support to AP with regard to Special Category Status, he said it is cover up for the mistake done during bifurcation. Pawan said he is apprehensive about involving all parties and take out a movement for SCS, as those parties would use it for their own motives. He wondered why some people are fearing the Centre.

He defended his support to the Third Front and wondered what is wrong in supporting another Telugu chief minister.

Pawan said he will announce his future course of action in the party formation day meeting in Guntur on March 14.