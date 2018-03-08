VIJAYAWADA: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday categorically rejected Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s demand for special category status to the State and grant of `16,000 crore to bridge revenue deficit for the year 2014-15, asserting that “political issue or sentiment does not decide quantum of funds.”

Addressing a press conference in Delhi soon after Naidu’s impassioned speech in the State Assembly, Jaitley, said, “Special category status as a concept did exist in 2014 at the time of creation of Telangana but when the 14th Finance Commission report came, which is a constitutional award, they said there is no special category status now to be given.” He recalled that the commission had instead recommended that revenue deficit States, including Andhra, be compensated.

Notwithstanding that, the Central government, in consultation with the State government, decided to pay monetary compensation equivalent to special status through externally-aided projects (EAPs) in addition to the revenue deficit grant awarded to AP by the commission, he added and explained that the only advantage of having special status was that for core Central schemes, the funding pattern would be in the ratio of 90:10 with the Centre bearing 90 per cent of the expenditure. States without special status have to bear 40 per cent expenditure. He also dismissed the State’s demand for tax concessions on a par with special category states, pointing out that he had already announced some concessions in his first two budgets.

As if in reply to Naidu’s angst that AP, despite achieving double digit growth was being punished, the Finance Minister said the Centre must follow a policy under which States earning far less than AP should not come and ask why were they not entitled to the same concessions. “After all, Bihar was also bifurcated. We have to look at the country as a whole,” he quipped.