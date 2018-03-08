Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced at the state assembly that two of the TDP ministers in the central cabinet has resigned.

Union Ministers P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y Satyanarayana Chowdary have reportedly tendered their resignations.

The Telugu Desam Party had directed two Telugu Desam Party ministers to resign from Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet amid the growing strain in ties between his party and the Bharatiya Janata Party over alleged neglect of the state in the Union Budget.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday had made it clear that nothing more would be granted to Andhra Pradesh other than what had already been offered in the form of a special package.

"However, these ministers worked good in the state. They brought considerable reforms in their departments. I thank them for their services", added Naidu.

"What Arun Jaitley spoke yesterday is not good. You are holding hand of the North Eastern states but not Andhra Pradesh's. You are giving industrial incentives to them, not to Andhra Pradesh. Why this discrimination?"

Earlier on Thursday, Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers in Andhra Pradesh Government submitted their resignation in the Chief Ministers office on Thursday, amid the deteriorating relations between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and BJP.

The ministers, who have submitted their resignation, are State Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas and State endowment minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao in N. Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet.

The BJP MLAs were given ministerial berths as coalition partner.

Reacting to the AP CM's announcement, Union Minister Ramda Athwale said that Whenever you seek time from PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah they meet. If all states demand special status it would become very difficult for the government.

"It is not good that TDP has decided to breakaway from with NDA. Want to appeal to AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu that he must think over this decision once again for development of people of AP they should stay with NDA", added Athawale.

"It's the decision we took after Arun Jaitley's statement yesterday . When we're asking for our right it can't be rejected. Alliance is still under negotiation. We don't want to make it a political fight between TDP-BJP but a fight for the state", TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu said.

