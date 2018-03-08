VIJAYAWADA: With Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley making it crystal clear that nothing more would be granted to Andhra Pradesh other than what had already been offered in the form of a special package, TDP, a partner of the BJP-led NDA, decided to pull out of the Union government.

Its senior leaders, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology YS Chowdary, will resign Thursday.

Announcing the decision at a press conference at the Interim Secretariat late Wednesday night, TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, “It’s painful that Arun Jaitley said sentiments do not determine quantum of funds... It looks like they (Central government) do not want to help. They appear pre-determined. Power is not important for TDP. Since the State was in difficulties post division in 2014, we joined the Central government believing that it could help the State. That purpose not being served, we have decided that it is better if our two Central Ministers resign. They will resign tomorrow.”

The Chief Minister said he had tried to inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his decision but that the latter did not come on the line.

To a query, Naidu clarified that the TDP was not immediately walking out of the BJP-led NDA. “This is a first step. We will decide what to do next. We will see how the Centre responds.” Terming Jaitley’s remarks an insult, Naidu said, “It pains me. He said they have to take care of India’s security as if we were asking for defence funds. After division, we have no capital, we have revenue deficit, there is no infrastructure. This is an insult.

The BJP was a key player in the division process. They also demanded special status to the State. Today, it is not proper on their part to compare AP with other states, saying if AP is given the concessions, other states like Bihar will also ask. All these demands of ours are included in the Reorganisation Act and promised to us in Parliament. It is our right.”

He also found fault with Jaitley for stating that special status was only about Central share in core Central schemes and pointed out that he did not talk about tax concessions etc. The late-night announcement came after Naidu held talks with party MPs and senior ministers.

Timeline