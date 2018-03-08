TIRUPATI: Nearly 60 SpiceJet passengers bound to Hyderabad, including actress Shriya Saran, got stranded at Renigunta airport on Wednesday. The pilot detected a technical snag in the aircraft soon after takeoff and sought permission for landing at the airport.

While waiting for the clearance from the ground staff for landing, the pilot circled three times in the air and landed safely. The SpiceJet plane which reached Tirupati from Hyderabad at 7:30 am, was to return to Hyderabad at 8:45 am. All 60 passengers were sent back to the lounge.

Nearly, 30 of them re-booked their tickets in other flights and left for their destinations. Shriya Saran flew out of Tirupati in another flight at 1:45 pm.

At about 12:30 pm, the SpiceJet plane was shifted to the old airport for repairs. At 5 pm, the pilot tried to fly again, but same problem arose. Nearly, 30 passengers have been shifted from airport to a star hotel in Tirupati. They are scheduled to take a flight to Hyderabad on Thursday, sources said.