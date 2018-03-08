NEW DELHI: Cautious that the TDP-BJP ties should not be snapped in the run to the general elections due next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and both the leaders spoke for about 10 minutes.

Mr Naidu, who in an impromptu press conference announced on Wednesday evening that two of his party colleagues and Union Ministers Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y S Chowdary will pull out of the Modi government, reportedly tried to convince the Prime Minister that after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's categorical rejection of Special Category status for his state, his party had no choice but to quit the BJP-led government.

Civil Aviation Minister, Ashok Gajapati Raju and Minister of State for science and technology, Y S Chowdary, will meet Prime Minister at his official residence and discuss things in details, a source said.

In Andhra Pradesh in a fast paced development, BJP ministers, K Srinivasa Rao and T Manikyala Rao, resigned as Ministers in the Naidu Ministry- hinting that probably the break up was inevitable.

TDP supremo's antagonism with BJP is not new as he dissociated with NDA in 2004 also.

In fact, from 1999 to 2004 TDP had only extended outside support to the Vajpayee government.

After Gujarat riots in 2002, Mr Naidu was one of the principal critics of Narendra Modi, who was then Chief Minister of the Western state.

However, in 2014, Mr Naidu came back to BJP-led alliance and also later joined the ministry.

Referring to Mr Jaitley's statement that the Centre had already given Rs 4,000 crore to the state and that sentiments cannot get funds, Mr Naidu has said: "It's not right to say that sentiments will not get funds.

It is like degrading our state".

After Prime Minister spoke to Mr Naidu, the BJP sources were optimistic that the parleys between Mr Modi and the Union Ministers could help in resolving the differences between the two parties on the issue of granting Special Category Status to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

However, a source in TDP did not sound with equal enthusiasm to continue in the alliance and pointed out that certain political compulsions that the party supremo has.

Lately TDP has grown cautious about retaining its vote share among Muslims and was also unnerved over recent outburst of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of TRS about forming a federal of regional parties.

As a senior Telugu speaking politician, he probably does not want to fall second fiddle to another Telugu leader in the national politics.