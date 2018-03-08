TIRUPATI: The World Spiritual Festival will be organised in the temple town from March 23 to 25. A poster of the spiritual festival was released at the Sub-Collector’s office here on Wednesday.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and several other renowned scholars and spiritualists are expected to participate in the spiritual festival. The district administration has started making elaborate arrangements for the festival to ensure its success.

The State government has sanctioned `3 crore for the conduct of the festival. Spiritual discourses will start from Tirupati, because every major project usually commences from the sacred town. The Tourism Department is behind the spiritual festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Chittoor District Collector PS Pradyumna said that the aim of the festival was to highlight the spiritual essence of Indian culture, family system, knowledge of Vedas and ancient wisdom, which have not reached to our future generation in a proper way.

“Wherever there is a large number of youth, we are conducting spiritual discourses. Spirituality is not for the aged. In Tirupati, the target group is common people, students, salaried class and daily wagers. The festival is also aimed at promoting better living. Though, there is economic development in foreign countries, there is unrest everywhere, unrest not only in the societies at large, but also at the individual level, between two persons, in a family, in between places, regions and races. The family system is the only solution all the social ills,” he said.

In reply to a query, the Collector said that the World Spiritual Festival would also conduct in other parts of the State.

The entry is free. Vibri Media and Art of Living have designed the three-day festival, after finalising the total programme along with the confirmation of the participation of spiritual leaders. Invitation will be extended to all the people of the temple town and the region, he said.

Tourism Regional Director Jaya Prakash, District Tourism Officer Chandramouli, TUDA Chairman G Narasimha Yadav, Joint Collector PS Girisha and others were present.