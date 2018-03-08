VISAKHAPATNAM:The Cyber Crime Police arrested three persons including two employees of the GVMC on the charges of creating property tax assessment for a vacant land illegally, on Wednesday. The accused officials manipulated the data in the GVMC portal by misusing the official log-ins of their colleagues.

The accused have been identified as K Rambabu (43) from Marripalem, a bill collector for the 67th Ward of GVMC, A Satya Venkata Siva Kumar (40) from Kailasapuram, a tax inspector for Zone-1, Suryabagh and N Gopi Narayana Rao (44) from Lakshminarayanapuram area, the owner of the Fabrication workshop.

According police, one Satyanarayana, who is working as a sanitary inspector in Gajuwaka, in connivance with D Venkata Ratnam and Shankara Rao, executed the sale agreement for a 400-sq yard vacant land.