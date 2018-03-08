Municipal Administration Director K Kanna Babu, along with GMC Commissioner Anuradha, inspects diarrhoea-affected areas in Guntur on Wednesday | Express

GUNTUR: Municipal Administration Director K Kanna Babu, along with Engineer-in-Chief V Chandraiah and GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha, inspected the diarrhoea-affected areas of the city on Wednesday.

He found that some pipelines were passing through sewage drains and directed the engineering officials to replace them immediately. He also instructed the officials to lay new pipelines at Anandpet.

Kanna Babu instructed the engineering officials to adopt super-chlorination method to clear pipelines and inform public about the same well in advance. He appealed to people to drink boiled water.

GMC Special Officer and District Collector K Sasidhar reviewed the situation and directed the GMC officials to stop supply of drinking water to 10 wards for 24 hours to check the spread of diarrhoea and gastroenteritis.

He asked the officials to stop drinking water supply as a precautionary measure and ensure that water is supplied through tankers in the next 24 hours.

He advised the people to drink boiled water and instructed 280 Nagar Deepikas to conduct door-to-door awareness campaign about hygiene to check spread of diarrhoea in the 10 affected wards of the city. He said diarrhoea cases have increased due to contamination of drinking water.

The Collector asked the Nagar Deepikas to encourage people to drain out water stored in drums and buckets for daily use. He said the GMC and officials of other departments have already taken measures to check the spread of diarrhoea in the city and asked the people to cooperate with the officials in taking proper action.

He directed the officials to provide round-the-clock services to people in the affected areas in the next 48 hours.

GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha, DM&HO Dr. J Yasmin and MEPMA PD Salim Khan and other officials participated.