VIJAYAWADA: Amid rumours that movie director Ram Gopal Varma has been summoned by the Visakhapatnam Police, a number of women reached city airport premises on Wednesday, condemning his derogatory comments on city-based women activist.

However, the protest came to halt after police confirmed that they had not summoned the director.

A number of women activists led by members of AIDWA staged a protest at the city airport, demanding the arrest of Ram Gopal Varma.

The director allegedly made derogatory comments about a city-women activist during a debate aired live by a new channel in January this year. After a series of protests staged by the women groups, MVP Colony Police registered a complaint against the director on February 21.

As speculations were rife that the MVP Colony police had summoned the director, the women activists gathered at the Vizag airport on Wednesday, expecting that Varma would land in the city.

Demanding the immediate arrest of the director, the protesters questioned the delay in police action, citing that the case was registered about two weeks ago.

However, they called off their protest after the city police confirmed that the director was not summoned at all.