VISAKHAPATNAM: Acting on a tip-off, the officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Visakhapatnam unit, detained two containers carrying 10.1 MT of red sander logs from a vessel, at the Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL) on Wednesday.

The containers carrying the red sanders with an estimated market value of around Rs 4 crore was being shipped illegally from Chennai to China.

Acting on credible information, the DRI officials checked the containers at the Vizag terminal and recovered 10.1 MT of the precious logs, along with bentonite powder.

"The DRI officials have detained the container on charges of alleged violation of the provision of the Customs Act-1962 and the Foreign Trade Policy for further examination. The investigation is on," a communique quoted DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit additional director general MK Singh as saying on Friday.