VIJAYAWADA: Even before the TDP Union Ministers submitted their resignations in New Delhi on Thursday resenting the raw deal meted out to the State, the BJP Ministers in the State Cabinet not only announced their resignations on the floor of the AP Legislative Assembly, but also waged a verbal war against the State government after making a visit to the construction site of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

Though Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas, as usual, went soft on the TDP while inspecting the premises of AIIMS and said both the Centre and State government were striving for the development of the AP, Endowments Minister P Manikyala Rao, showing the under-construction buildings of AIIMS, said the progress of construction works speak for sincerity of the Centre towards development of the State.

He went on to say that delay on the part of the State government in handing over land had caused some delay. As it was the responsibility of the State to hand over land along with boundary walls for national educational institutes, the Centre would only take up its work after the procedure. But, as the process of shifting an electric line passing through the site as well as the delay in building the boundary wall caused some delay. Though it is common for government projects to be delayed, the Chief Minister and the concerned Minister are making sincere efforts, he said and asked, “Is it proper to blame the Centre?”

He said despite the Centre sanctioning funds for NIT in Tadepalligudem, the delay in completion of the boundary wall is causing delay in commencing the works. Taking a strong exception to TDP saying that the Centre had not allocated even a single rupee for AIIMS on its official Facebook page, BJP MLC Madhav sought to know how the construction of buildings is possible without the Centre allocating funds.

MLC Somu Veerraju, said that those criticising the Centre should look at the progress by opening their eyes wide.

After the Question Hour, Kamineni raised his hand seeking AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao to give him a chance to announce his resignation. When the Speaker called him, the Minister for Health replied that he was no longer a minister. The Speaker said that he had not received any information about Kamineni’s resignation.

Announcing his resignation following the recent political developments, Kamineni, however, observed that the new development was not at all good for the State. Stating that the State was subjected to injustice after bifurcation, he hailed the relentless efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to develop the State. Asserting that there is no doubt that the State is in great need of Naidu’s services in the present circumstances, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also lending a helping hand to AP.

Unlike Kamineni, Endowments Minister Manikyala Rao, who said that he had discharged his responsibilities without any difficulties with the support of Chief Minister, however, said that BJP is a friend not a foe of Andhra Pradesh.

Recalling that the Prime Minister, on the request of the CM, had merged seven mandals of Telangana with AP for smooth construction of Polavaram, he said that the people of AP would understand BJP as it extended all possible support for the development of the State.

‘Whither district-wise allocations?’

Endowments Minister P Manikyala Rao on Thursday sought to know why there was no mention of district-wise allocations in the AP Budget. Either the Centre or the State will make department-wise budgetary allocations and spend funds as per need. But, there will be no State-wise or district-wise allocations, he said, hinting at going harsh on TDP in the coming days as he quit the Cabinet.