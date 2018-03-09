VIJAYAWADA: The State finance minister in the 2018-19 budget has allocated Rs 75 crore to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), in a bid to ensure that the civic body carries on with its works aimed at improving basic infrastructure facilities of the city.

However, the opposition YSRCP and the Left parties criticised the government saying it has sanctioned a meagre amount for the improvement of basic infrastructure in the city, which is being developed on par with the State capital Amaravati.

‘’The cash-strapped VMC needs to get around Rs 250 crore funds from Central and State governments. Of the total, Rs 75 crore should be sanctioned by the State government to the VMC for execution of various development works during Krishna Pushkaralu. Even after completion of two years, there is no sign from the government to clear the pending bills of VMC, which is already facing severe hardship in executing development works in the city,’’ said YSRCP VMC floor leader B Punyaseela.

When TNIE contacted the VMC seeking a clarification on the proposals sent to the State government for budgetary allocation, the officials of the civic body were unable to provide accurate figures.