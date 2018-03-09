VISAKHAPATNAM: Residents doctors of government teaching hospitals across Andhra Pradesh are on indefinite strike and have threatened to boycott emergency medical services starting from March 10, if the State government fails to address their demands.

The doctors held a protest rally in Visakhapatnam and staged a dharna at the Andhra Medical College (AMC) and at the King George Hospital (KGH) premises on Friday morning demanding that the government fulfill the promises it made to the Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (APJDA)

They have sought AP Medical Council Registrations for all MBBS & postgraduate doctors soon after they receive degree certificates. They have also demanded immediate disbursement of their stipend amounts and urged the government to fulfill its promise of a 15 per cent hike in stipends.

Around 350 junior doctors at KGH and another 300 at other government hospitals in Vizag like VGH, RCDH, REH etc have suspended their services except for emergency cases. About 4,000 APJUDA members participated in Friday's strike action across the state.

"We will continue the strike until March 10. If there is no response by then, we will intensify our strike by boycotting even the emergency duties. The government will have to bear responsibility for what happens after that,” Dr. Kodandaram, APJUDA leader told journalists.