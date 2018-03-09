SRIKAKULAM: In an attempt to provide better amenities to devotees, the endowments authorities have prepared a master plan for the development of the Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavalli. The master plan with an investment of Rs 20 crore has got the approval of the government.

It also includes the acquisition of land for the development works and the rehabilitation of around 63 families who are living in the temple premises at present, landscaping of the temple tank and improving the parking area, permanent queue lines and rest houses. The only sun temple in the state receives more than 1 lakh footfalls during the Ratha Saptami festival. On an average, the temple registers more than 2,000 footfall on the weekends Sunday, with an annual revenue of around Rs 4 crore.

“The master plan proposed at an investment of Rs 20 crore envisages giving the shrine a facelift and creating adequate infrastructure in sync with the increasing devotee count,” says Srikakulam endowments assistant commissioner and Arasavalli temple EO Shyamalamma.

Giving the details about the master plan, she says the road connecting the temple arch and the main entrance will be widened. Landscaping works will be done for the beautification of the stretch connecting the temple entrance gate and Indrapuskharini. Permanent queue lines will be set up, apart from creating more parking areas for vehicles, rest sheds and few other works were likely to be done.

“As many as 63 old structures on the temple premises and its surroundings will be demolished and compensation will be paid to the 79 owners of the shops and vacant land. As the temple has adequate land adjacent to the main road, we are planning to construct permanent buildings for the evacuees,” says the temple executive officer, adding that as many as 11 families are likely to be displaced in the first phase.