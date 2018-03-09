VIJAYAWADA: Chief secretary Dinesh Kumar on Thursday occupied the new camp office-cum-residence, built for him, near Swaraj Maidan in the city. The AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has constructed the building at a cost of Rs 4 crore, in a span of seven months.

“The building will be used by the chief secretaries (of the State) as residence-and-camp office,” a CRDA official said. He went on to say that the building has a built-up area of 10,600 sq ft. CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar welcomed Dinesh Kumar and his family members, who later performed the house-warming rituals.