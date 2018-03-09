VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the designs for Raj Bhavan, Governor Darbar Hall, CM’s Camp Office and other government complexes proposed in the Administrative City of Amaravati.

In the weekly CRDA review meeting held on Thursday, the CM suggested changes to the designs when architects from firms Ricardo Bofill, FHD Group and RSP Architects showed the prototypes of buildings. He also reviewed the designs of The Wilderness Park, a part of Amaravati Central Park, being designed by the Pragati Group.

It maybe noted that while Foster + Partners are preparing the designs of the iconic buildings like High Court and Assembly, the CRDA had roped in other architects to design the other complexes.

Officials, on the occasion, informed the CM that the park will be spread over an area of 20 acres and will have attractions like bird’s park, rain forest, forest-themed restaurant and other facilities. Minister P Narayana and other officials were present in the meeting.