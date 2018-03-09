VIJAYAWADA: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Andhra Pradesh Contractors Association staged a protest demonstration at Dharna Chowk here on Thursday, demanding that the State government implement Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the executed development works on the lines of VAT and Service Tax.

Addressing the gathering present on the occasion, the JAC convener MVA Surya Prakash Rao said that with delay in the finalisation of tax slabs for civic construction by the GST Council, the State government was not clearing the pending bills of the development works executed for various departments.

The contractors were also facing severe problem in filing annual income tax returns before March 31, due to the aforementioned issue, he alleged.

As per the government order (GO) No 94, the State government should conduct monthly review meeting and take a call on the prices of cement and steel, but that has not been done in a full-fledged manner, he alleged.

He also found fault with the free-sand-supply scheme initiated by the State government for executing various development works. Several representations were submitted to the government on the issue, he said and alleged that the government ignored all.