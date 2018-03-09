ANANTAPUR: The missing case of nine-year-old K Gautam of Kakkalapalli Colony ended on a tragic note as the police found he was murdered and the body was dumped in a tank. Disclosing this to newsmen here on Thursday, DSP J Venkata Rao said that Gautam went missing on January 24.

Later, his parents lodged a missing complaint in the police station. His father Suresh used to spend money lavishly. He gave Rs 3 lakh donation for the construction of Swamy Ayyappa temple.

The accused Kalahasti Saidharam Teja (19) thought that Suresh was very rich. He along with his accomplice, who is absconding, hatched a conspiracy to extract money from Suresh by kidnapping Gautam. As part of their plan, they kidnapped the boy.

They took him to a secluded place at Kattakindapalli area and strangulated him to death. Later, they wrapped a cloth around the body and dumped it in the tank. After a thorough inquiry, the police cracked the missing case by arresting Saidharam Teja.