GUNTUR: Irked over suspension orders issued against her, a teacher slapped Mandal Education Officer (MEO) with a chappal at MPDO office in Langapur of Amaravati mandal on Thursday.

According to sources, P Uma Devi is working as an MPP school teacher at Lingapur in Amaravati mandal. It is learnt that the DEO issued suspension orders against her based on the complaints of locals. However, she claimed that she did not receive any suspension orders and alleged the role of MEO OV Rami Reddy behind the orders.

On Thursday, when International Women’s Day celebrations were underway at MPDO office at Amaravati mandal, teacher Uma Devi rushed to the dais and slapped the MEO with a chappal.

The teachers and officials who were present there, tried to prevent Uma Devi. Meanwhile, the MEO ran out of the office. He lodged a complaint with Amaravati police against the teacher.

He claimed that he conducted a thorough inquiry into the complaints filed against the teacher and submitted a report to the DEO recommending her suspension.

The MEO alleged that the teacher also tried to attack his wife. Amaravati police registered a case and investigation is on.

