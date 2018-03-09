VIJAYAWADA: While responding to the resignations of ministers Kamineni Srinivas and P Manikyala Rao, who are from the BJP, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday questioned why did the BJP fail to point out the injustice meted out to the State during the bifurcation.

“The BJP, as per their party policy, supported the State bifurcation. But, how the process of division took place. Causing humiliation, the Congress made the State bifurcation by sending the bill in a defence aircraft, setting up a war room, closing Parliament doors and cutting the live streaming to television channels. What was the BJP doing on that day? Why did the saffron party leaders fail to point out the same, despite being a national party. The BJP made the mistake there,’’ the Chief Minister asserted.

Recalling that the BJP, in its election manifesto, promised to extend Special Category Status (SCS) to AP for a decade, he said as the TDP believed that there is need for support of a national party, they aligned with the BJP.

Taking strong exception to the remarks of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the Chief Minister said that he was pained by Jaitley’s remarks that though they have the responsibility to protect the State, they have to look after 29 States.

He also wanted the Centre to review the issues pertaining to the State bifurcation Act and tell the people what they were going to do and why they cannot do any issues mentioned in the Act.

Stating all should be united for the State’s development, he wanted the BJP leaders to stand by the State. Lest, you, too, meet the fate similar to Congress, he told the BJP leaders. The Chief Minister complimented both Srinivas and Manikyala Rao, who resigned as ministers.