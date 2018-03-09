HYDERABAD: There’s an intense debate going on in political circles about TDP’s decision to make two of its Union Ministers resign from Modi government. Questions are being raised about the impact this development could have on the course of politics, in the coming days, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Senior politicians who have been closely watching the strategies of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu for the past several years see this as a “gambit” aimed at encashing on the growing resentment among people towards BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, ahead of the election year.

TDP MPs protest in front of Gandhiji’s statue in Parliament in New Delhi | PTI

A senior politician said there was immense pressure on Naidu as the principal opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, YSRC, has been vociferously accusing the TDP of compromising AP’s interest while sharing power with the BJP. “Now as the general elections are nearing, Naidu has no other option but to withdraw his ministers from Modi’s Cabinet. He is likely to project the Centre as the villain, like he did with the Congress-led UPA in 2014 by blaming it for bifurcation of the State,” the veteran politico added.

The argument within the political circles is that the TDP boss had successfully defamed the Modi government among the people in Andhra by repeatedly claiming that the Centre had not implemented promises made to the truncated State during bifurcation. None other than AP BJP leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju openly said this. By attacking the Centre for its failure in according the Special Category Status, Naidu seems to have killed two birds with one stone. One, he has successfully stolen the thunder of YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had been banking on the issue to improve his party’s electoral prospects. Two, he has successfully disrupted the plans of the BJP to get a foothold in the state as even YSRC cannot ally with BJP at this juncture.

Further, given the 3 per cent vote share difference between the victor TDP and the loser YSRC in the 2014 polls, the view being expressed in the political circles is that Naidu might opt for joining hands with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena this time too, as the actor belong to influential Kapu caste in the State, a community with considerable presence in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts. “It was a political necessity for the TDP to pull out of the NDA government as the polls are nearing. After enjoying power at the Centre for four years, the yellow party leaders are now simply blaming the Centre. It reflects TDP’s inability in extracting AP’s due,” said YSRC MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.

Will this impact TS?

Will this pave way for Naidu to join hands with his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao in strengthening the proposed third front? Or will he prefer going with other regional parties?

“Naidu’s decision may not have any impact on Telangana as he himself announced that the BJP had moved away from the TDP in Telangana. Further, since Naidu played a crucial role in forming the anti-Congress government at Centre, he might not show interest in working with KCR’s proposed third front,” said a TDP leader from Telangana.

Naidu targeting BJP for electoral gains: K Laxman

Sangareddy: Finding fault with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to pull out of the NDA government at the Centre, BJP State unit president K Laxman said Naidu was targeting the Modi government only to get political mileage in the Assembly polls. “TDP is making an issue out of according Special Category Status to AP for the sake of electoral benefits in the next polls. This is not fair for the Naidu government in AP, which has extracted maximum funds from Centre in the past four years,” Laxman said.

Film fraternity lends support to AP

Hyderabad: The Telugu film fraternity has raised its voice in support of the demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Actor and politician Mohan Babu, director Koratala Siva, writers Kona Venkat and BVS Ravi took to Twitter to take on the NDA government for its failure to do justice to the post-bifurcation residual state. Targeting the PM and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the celebrities said that AP could not progress if special status was not accorded to it. Mohan Babu tweeted, “‘Why this step-motherly treatment to Andhra Pradesh?”