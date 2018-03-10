NEW DELHI: The Andhra Pradesh Congress on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), asking for action against the BJP and the TDP for failure to deliver on election promises, including granting special status to the state.



The memorandum was submitted to CEC Om Prakash Rawat.



The state unit of Congress, lead by N. Raghuveera Reddy, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of deceiving the people of Andhra Pradesh by failing to fulfil election manifesto promises, thereby violating the guidelines of the Election Commission (EC).



The party pointed out that "the BJP through its election manifesto in 2014 made a few important promises and assurances due to which they have received votes".



"After winning the Lok Sabha elections, they have not fulfilled any promises and instead cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh by being dishonest to them," said the memorandum.



"The BJP promised to extend the special status to Andhra Pradesh for a period of ten years. However, they have not given it even for one year.



"The BJP had also promised to take the financial burden of increased revenue deficit (loss) due to bifurcation and it has not released a single rupee for the same."



It said the TDP, in its massive and wide campaign through pamphlets, videos and announcements, claimed that if the people ensured its victory, it would deliver on all its promises.



"It has been almost four years since the TDP government came to power in Andhra Pradesh. In these four years, the TDP government has totally cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh by not delivering on its promises."



The memorandum also said: "Under the following circumstances and given the background of the current situation, the APCC is appealing on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh to take appropriate action against the BJP and TDP as per the procedures given and powers granted to the EC under Paragraph 16 (A) of the People's Representation Act, 1968."