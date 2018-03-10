ELURU: The body of a girl was found floating at Ura Cheruvu in Achanta village of West Godavari district on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as A Nagalatha Madhuri (21), a B.Com graduate. She was the second daughter of Addala Srinivas and Suryakumari of Achanta village.

On Friday morning, Nagalatha’s mother Suryakumari realised that her daughter disappeared from the house. She, along with her relatives, started searching for the girl, but their efforts went in vain. The locals who saw a dead body at Ura Cheruvu informed the matter to her parents.