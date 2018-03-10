HYDERABAD: Pointing out that public money was being wasted by abandoning the Edlapadu gram panchayat office ,whose construction was halfway through, to facilitate construction of a new building merely because of change of office-bearers, the High Court has recently directed the Guntur district collector to ensure that no construction takes place until further orders.

It has also asked the collector to enquire into the issue and file a counter affidavit on a petition which opposed shifting of the existing panchayat office. Justice Challa Kodanda Ram passed this interim order on a petition filed by gram panchayat member M Sirisha challenging the resolution passed by the panchayat to shift the existing office and to construct a new building. Though a complaint was made to AP government, there had been no response, he pointed out.