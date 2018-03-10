VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the TDP is resorting to false propaganda against the BJP, national in-charge of Mahila Morcha D Purandeswari said the Centre is committed to implement the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, in its letter and spirit. She sought to know where the funds released by the Union government for various projects in the capital region have gone “as there is no visible progress.”

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, the former Union minister said Special Category Status (SCS) ceased to exist after the recommendations made by the 14th Finance Commission.

“The industrial incentives are being given by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) to the States, which had SCS prior to the 14th Finance Commission recommendations. The Centre agreed to extend the incentives till 2027 upon the request of those governments as suddenly scrapping the SCS, based on which those States had already made commitments, would affect the industrial growth there. This is the case. There is no SCS anywhere in the country,” she explained.

However, Purandeswari refrained from making any critical remarks against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

She said that the Centre announced a special package to extend all the benefits of SCS to AP. “And yet, we are being blamed. People should remember that TDP’s YS Chowdary was with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley when the latter announced the special package. This shows that even the TDP was happy with the package. But, now it has changed its stand,” she observed.

Purandeswari said industry incentives are not part of SCS, and that seven districts in AP already have been given those sops. “I, in fact, believe, Kia Motors, which came up in Anantapur, is also using those incentives,” she said.

Furthermore, the State government is yet to submit utilisation certificates for the funds released, the BJP leader said. When pointed out that Naidu had shown documents regarding submission of UCs, she said, “Then it is just a case of miscommunication between the Centre and the State, which the officials will clear.”

In a clarification to the claims of the yellow brigade regarding poor budgetary allocations to Andhra Pradesh, Purandeswari said, “The Centre never said that it would not release funds or that it would not implement the provisions of APRA, 2014. The funds will be released as and when there is a progress. In fact, the Centre provided assistance to the State for roads, housing, Neeru-Chettu, Chandranna Bima, 24-hour power supply and other initiatives.”

She said the State BJP leaders would seek funds from the Centre if the State government gave details of the lapses, if any.