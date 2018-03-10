Former Union Civil Aviation minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju staging a protest with TDP MPs in front of the Parliament House demanding special status for AP in New Delhi on Friday | PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing their protests in Parliament for the fifth consecutive day, MPs from Andhra Pradesh disrupted proceedings in both the Houses demanding that the Union government grant Special Category Status (SCS) and implement provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Both the Houses witnessed chaotic scenes during the day, before Lok Sabha was adjourned at 12:09 pm and Rajya Sabha at 2:02 pm. Meanwhile, TDP MPs continued to stage a protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue, holding placards with slogans demanding SCS and justice to the State.

For the first time, former Union Civil Aviation minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju participated in the protest. He, along with YS Chowdary, resigned to their minister posts in protest against the failure of the Central Government in implementing provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Chittoor MP N Sivaprasad, who has been staging novel protests, on Friday went to Parliament dressed like ‘Koya Dora’ (tribal soothsayer) and cautioned the Modi government against having differences with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and stressed the need for the Central Government to keep the promises made to Andhra Pradesh. “Respect the self-respect of Andhra Pradesh people and do not hurt their self-confidence,” the MP said.

Machilipatnam MP K Narayana and Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh said they will continue the agitation and intensify it.

“We are only asking what has been promised to us and nothing more,” they asserted. They said resignation of ministers was the second phase of their agitation and they will continue to stall the proceedings in Parliament till justice is done to the State.

YSR Congress MPs, who also staged a protest on the premises of Parliament, described the TDP MPs’ protest and resignations as a drama. “They continue in NDA but claim they have come out of the government. What signal does it send. They are only confusing people,” said YSRC MP V Varaprasad Rao.

Meanwhile, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna and APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy stressed the need for a united struggle to mount pressure on the Modi government to grant SCS to AP.