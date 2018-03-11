Some of the proposed designs for the Wilderness Park, which were given nod by CM Chandrababu Naidu | Express

VIJAYAWADA: A year-and-a-half from now, regional wildlife enthusiasts will be able to go camping in a rainforest-like ecological setup as development of the Wilderness Park in Amaravati is going on at a brisk pace. While the project developer has been identified, its designs have also recently received a go-ahead from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The Wilderness Park, a part of the Amaravati Central Park, is being developed in Sakhamuru village under public private partnership in a phased manner. The developer -- Pragati Green Meadows and Resorts Ltd -- has submitted its plan to develop the park Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) as well. “The park will be developed in a sprawling 20-acre area, which will be a part of the the 300-acre Central Park. It will offer visitors the experience of a forest right in Amaravati without having to go far,” an official involved in the development of the project said.

According to the plan approved by the CM, the park will include a jungle/forest theme setup, bird’s park, rainforest cafe, tented camp site, tented cottages, tented event area, banquet halls and a forest restaurant. “The park will also have water bodies. The plantation programme and development of greenery will begin before monsoon,” the official explained.

Since it will take years for the saplings to grow into full-sized plants, the developer will translocate trees directly.

“Trees and avenue plantation, between 25 and 90 years old, are being made ready for translocation wherever required. This way, we will be able to create the forest-like environment in a short time,” another official concerned remarked, adding that by 2019, the park would have a definitive shape.

Meanwhile, designs for model cottages, gazebos, pergolas and vertical gardening, and quotations for garden sit outs are being readied. “Construction of food courts and other facilities like banquets, cottages and the likes will begin post the conclusion of monsoon season,” the official observed.

The return of greenery

A 3 to 5 crore

Estimated cost of the project

Development plan

Fencing and Avenue plantation to begin before monsoon

Staff and vehicle mobilisation to end by March

Plantation of shrubs and small plants to done within six months post monsoon.

Model cottages, gazebos and other facilities to be readied before September

Waterfront development in 6 months

Club house to be developed after one year of completion of beautification process.