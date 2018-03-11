VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced to set up a cultural centre and a Telugu academy in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister made this promise when Linguistic Minority Forum of Tamil Nadu president Prof CMK Reddy and other representatives of the organisation called on him at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Saturday. When the representatives urged him to take initiative to ensure that students from other States are taking education in their mother tongue in Tamil Nadu by discussing with the TN government, the Chief Minister responded positively.