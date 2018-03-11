VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University is planning to introduce a PG diploma course in photography soon. This was announced at a photo exhibition, organised by the fourth batch students of the diploma in photography course organised at TLN Sabha Hall on Saturday.This is the fourth batch of the diploma course in photography in AU. The six-month course includes theory and practical sessions. Soon after theory, the students go on a field visit.

Out of the total 45 students in the batch, 28 exhibited their photographs at the exhibition. Categories include nature, portrait, street life and children. Each student exhibited 12 photographs at the exhibition. “The diploma course in photography has evoked a good response. We are planning to introduce a PG diploma course in photography. The details of the course will be announced soon,” said AU vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao after inaugurating the exhibition.