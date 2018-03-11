VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society, which is on a mission to bring back the Telugu people who got stuck in Kuwait, is ironically facing hurdles from the Indian Embassy in its rescue efforts. In the first week of March, the society brought back a batch of 32 people, who were given amnesty in Kuwait. The second batch of 30 more people will return to AP in a week.

The Kuwait government gave amnesty to 1.3 lakh foreigners in the first week of January. Of them, 30,000 citizens were identified as Indians. The APNRT Society and the State government identified that 15,000 Telugu people were involved in minor crimes and did not have passports.

Speaking to Express on Saturday, Ravi Vemuru, CEO of APNRT Society, said, “We have written to the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back 15,000 Telugu people who got stuck in Kuwait. As the ministry has failed to respond to our appeal and the deadline is going to end soon, we have taken the initiative by spending `15-20 crores. Even then, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is charging `1,000 per head for temporary passport. We asked them to waive that fee as the initiative is service-oriented, but they refused to do so.”

Alleging that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) did not respond to APNRT Society’s proposal for bringing back 15,000 Telugus from the Gulf nation, Ravi said the Indian Embassy was making matters worse by charging `1,000 per head for temporary passport.He further said by utilising the amnesty granted by the Government of Kuwait, 3,000 more migrants would be brought back to Andhra Pradesh by the end of March. “We have provided free tickets up to their hometown and would provide more benefits for their rehabilitation.

We shall provide three months of training for them in skills development and loans for self-employment,” he added. Lakshmi (name changed) from East Godavari district, who returned from Kuwait early this week, said, “I was fined `2 lakh for not being in possession of passport. In fact, my consultant who sent me to Kuwait as a maid, has it. But members of the family I had worked for treated me badly so I left them and joined some other work. I never thought I would come back to my hometown.”

Meanwhile, the APNRT Society is planning to conduct skill development training to those who are returning from Kuwait. “We are consulting a few Kuwait companies and soon we would conduct a job fair to recruit the amnesty-granted Telugu people. We are working to bring those who are facing minor theft charges,” said Rajasekhar, Director of APNRT Society.

