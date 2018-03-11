VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Rural Police arrested four militia members of the Pedabayalu Area Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) in Paderu region on Saturday. The arrested have been identified as V Maleswara Rao, V Venkata Rao, Killo Chinna Rao and Chikudu Rambabu, all natives of Pedabyalu mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency. According to Paderu assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Amit Burdar, the four militia members had got training in planting landmines.

During the interrogation, they confessed to committing more than 10 crimes, including the killing of B Balakrishna at Killamkota village in 2014 and V Satya Rao in 2015 at G Madugula and another person last year, after branding them as police informers.

“Apart from killing innocent tribal people by branding them as police informers, the militia members were involved in setting on fire road-laying machinery reported from Nurmati last year and a few other areas in the Agency in the past. They used to distribute pamphlets and posters in the tribal hamlets,” said the ASP. He appealed to the red rebel to shun violence and join the social mainstream by surrendering themselves before the police.